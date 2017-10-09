Cage Has Sam Smith and Timberlake Tix ALL WEEK!

Cage has WIN-THEM-BEFORE-YO-FRIENDS-CAN-BUY-THEM Sam Smith tickets for his show at Toyota Center on July 18th, 2018

Tickets go on sale 10/12 but you can WIN them all week between 4 and 5pm. Just listen for Jason to tell you when to call.

THEN between 5pm and 6pm win tickets to see:

The Circuit of The Americas welcomes International superstar Justin Timberlake performing Oct 21 and music Icon Stevie Wonder October 22 at the American Soundtrack fueled by Exxon and Mobil stations with over thirty additional artists throughout the weekend.

ALL WEEK on Mix 96.5!