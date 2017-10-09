Dove Apologizes After Whitewashing Ad Goes Viral

CHICHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 16: Dove soap packages are pictured in the historical Tesco super market at the Goodwood Revival 2012 on September 16, 2012 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Dove, Dove, DOVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What the heck happened???

Dove soap has always been pretty great when it comes to showing people of all sizes, shapes, color, etc. However, the company’s latest ad completely missed the mark. Not only that, but it’s downright racist. In fact, we aren’t really sure where they were going with this ad that basically “washes the skin color off” a woman.

The first two images of the ad show an African American woman wearing a dark brown t-shirt. The third image shows the woman pulling off the shirt, to reveal a lighter colored t-shirt underneath it. IN the fourth image…the woman is suddenly white!

Again, what the H Dove????????????

After being called out by beauty blogger Naythemua, Dove has apologized.

Based on that apology, we aren’t sure Dove understands exactly what they did in this ad.

