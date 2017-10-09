If You’re Gonna Rob Someone Don’t Leave Your Resume Behind

I am pretty sure that if this woman has “attention to detail” on her resume, it needs to come off. 29-year-old Lily Bodenlos and her friend 37-year-old Melissa Mimitz broke into an elderly woman’s house in Massachusetts back in August.

It wasn’t a random break-in either. They knew the woman’s daughter and that’s how they knew she had money. They did their research on that. They broke in, tied her up, pepper sprayed her to get her to tell them where the money was and stole a lot of stuff!!

I know, you’re thinking what I’m thinking, I hope they caught they caught these pieces of work!

Well, they did. Not because they found fingerprints or had a great description. NOPE it was because Lily left behind her RESUME!

It’s got me wondering. Did she rob this woman on the way to a job interview? On the way home when she realized she didn’t get the job? Doesn’t matter because they were able to catch her because what do you put on your resume? Contact info!

They also caught her buddy, Melissa.

See their mugshots here.