Jason Cage’s Zombie Shoot for Breast Cancer Sat morning Oct 28th!

Come join fellow Houston breast cancer research supporters as we shoot Zombie targets at Boyert Shooting Center in Katy on Sat morning Oct 28th! No experience shooting? No problem! Jason has set up the hunkiest instructors to teach you and the ladies how to handle a weapon on our own private range. ALL range fees paid will go directly to the American Cancer Society!

Get your friends together and sign up with Boyert Shooting Center and meet Jason Cage out there to take down some Zombies and help fight Cancer!