Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Boyfriend, calendar, Flowers, Houston Firefighters, Kirby Ice House, Nephew, Niece, Octoberfest, Roses
Because my boyfriend is amazing

weekend 7 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sarah and I went down to Big Texas Clear Lake to emcee the Houston Firefighters Calendar release!

weekend 21 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Gabe and I met some of his friends at Kirby Ice House for a mini Octoberfest celebration…PROST!

weekend 11 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday morning I gave Bella her 1st taste of a puppy latte, and she obviously loved it

weekend 8 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

We were lucky enough to be invited to Baby Sarah JEan Sheen’s baptism on Saturday also, congrats Sheen family!

weekend 51 e1507549613121 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Before the game started, my nephew Mason was rocking his JJ Watt gear

weekend 31 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And just because she’s too freakin cute, here’s an adorable picture of my niece Madeline ❤

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live