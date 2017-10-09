Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night we headed to Big Texas for a great adventure that Lauren had planned for the Calendar release of the Houston Firefighters Calendar.

If you wanna see that photo it’s under Lauren’s Weekend Photos 😉

 

On Saturday it was an early morning to get to Geoff Sheen’s daughter’s baptism and after that I needed to run some errands so Elizabeth drove and lucky lucky got a nail in her tire!

busted tire Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

I got a text on Sunday night from one of my best friends who was a year a head of me in high school with this picture

high school Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Apprently my original Dr. Pepper is still making it’s rounds. Why it was up at their reunion I don’t know. Why I am holding a tooth brush, I don’t know!

 

Sunday morning is cycling morning and what is better after  a ten-mile bike BRUNCH! Down the Street has some of the best brunch and a great patio!

brunch Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Then it was off to NRG for  Sunday Night Football!

sunday night football Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

snf football 2 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

