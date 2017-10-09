Texans’ J.J. Watt Suffers Tibial Plateau Fracture

I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017

The loud voices of Texans fans went silent when JJ Watt went down and didn’t back up.

Here’s what happened

Very little contact on JJ Watt's injury. pic.twitter.com/eXoKEe6zo7 — Sports Videos & GIFs (@Sports__GIF) October 9, 2017

It seemed like years that the doctors were out with JJ on the field until he was finally on his feet and limping off the field. The look on his face said it all.

JJ Watt needed to be assisted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.#SNF pic.twitter.com/zZ5B8yzakU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2017

Here was the update from the Texans.

Injury Update: DE J.J. Watt has suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 9, 2017

So what is a tibial plateau fracture? According to emedicine.com

The tibial plateau is one of the most critical loadbearing areas in the human body; fractures of the plateau affect knee alignment, stability, and motion. Early detection and appropriate treatment of these fractures are critical for minimizing patient disability and reducing the risk of documented complications, particularly posttraumatic arthritis. [1]

I’m not a doctor but it doesn’t sound good. I heard debates that it needs surgery and it doesn’t need surgery. I don’t know. I did hear that they are waiting to see what the doctors have to say but hearing JJ was leaving the game in an ambulance was heartbreaking.

