When Your Co-Worker Gets Drunk At Texans Game

You know those Dateline NBC or 60 Minutes interviews when the darken the room so you can’t see the face and voice of the person being interviewed?

That happened this morning on The Morning Mix as “Jill” joined Sarah, Geoff and Lauren.

Jill works at an office with a number of people that she is also friends with. One of them was supposed to be at an early morning meeting today. The boss informed the group that Jill’s co-worker had called in sick and would miss the meeting. But the problem is that most of Jill’s other co-workers all follow this person on Facebook AND the co-worker had posted multiple pictures of him drinking at the Texans game last night.

So, basically Jill’s co-worker might have been sick this morning, but it was because he was hungover!!!

Jill wants to warn him that those pictures are all over Facebook, but is worried that if their boss finds out she was covering for him, that she’ll get in trouble too.