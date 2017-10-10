96 Second News: *ASTROS WIN!* Plus, Are Nose Hair Extensions A THING Now??

**ASTROS WIN!

After Jose Altuve tossed to Yuli Gurriel at first base for the final out of the Astros’ 5-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park, that’s when the celebration began!

The Astros are advancing to their first AL Championship Series, but not before they all that champagne and beer covered their locker room after the game yesterday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected by home plate umpire Mark Wegner in the bottom of the second inning after coming out to argue a called third strike on Dustin Pedroia.

We’ll find out whether we play the Indians or the Yankees after those two teams play tomorrow.

**Authorities put Texas Tech University on lockdown Monday night after a university police officer was shot and killed.

Officials said a student was brought inside the Texas Tech Police Department after being found with “evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia” during a room check. Once inside, the student pulled a firearm and shot an officer.

Lubbock Police Department said on Twitter that the suspect, Hollis A. Daniels, 19 years old, is in custody. A Texas Tech officer tackled the suspect while Lubbock Police officers assisted, Lubbock Police said in a post to Twitter.

The university gave the all-clear just after 9:30 p.m., though administrators said to avoid the north side of campus.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

**Are Nose Hair Extensions the Next Hot Beauty Trend?

Oh goodness let’s hope NOT.

A woman on Instagram posted a picture a few days ago showing off her idea for the next beauty trend: NOSE HAIR EXTENSIONS. Basically, she put fake eyelashes around her nostril so it looks like she’s got a ton of hair growing out.

Is it destined to be the next hot beauty trend? We’re hoping not, but a people trying this have already popped up on Instagram, so I guess all we can do it pray it doesn’t catch on…ANYMORE.

Excuse me, but those nose hair extensions you ordered have arrived, madame https://t.co/A785ORMTdv — theBERRY (@theberry) October 6, 2017

**Oreo has rolled out dozens of new flavors over the past few years, but they just took it to a new level.

The newest Oreo flavor is . . . a mystery. They come in a white package, and the cookies are the traditional chocolate Oreo cookies, but they’re not telling you what the cream is.

If you guess it right, though, you could have a shot at winning $50,000. And five other people who guess it right will win $10,000. You have until the end of November to submit your guesses to Oreo’s website.

So what COULD it be? According to the people at “Food & Wine” who’ve tried them, they all decided it’s either Fruity Pebbles or a more generic “cereal milk.”

And Oreo already did a Fruity Pebbles flavor called “Fruity Crisp,” so maybe they’re on to something with that cereal milk idea.

What Does Oreo's Mystery Flavor Taste Like? Everyone Is Coming To The Same Fruity Conclusionhttps://t.co/3yqPe6pEpw pic.twitter.com/igEODzQqMp — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) October 9, 2017

**Two years ago, a girl in Des Moines, Iowa named Madison O’Neill was going to a wedding with her brother. He found a date last-minute, and she didn’t want to be the third wheel.

So one day before the wedding, she went on TWITTER looking for someone to go with. She kind of did it as a joke, but a guy she knew from high school named Charlie Dohrmann responded.

At that point, Charlie had already enlisted in the Navy. And six weeks after the wedding, he had to leave for San Diego to start boot camp. But they’ve been dating long distance ever since. She’s at the University of Iowa, and he’s still in San Diego.

And when she went to see him recently before he got deployed, he PROPOSED.

Last week, she re-posted the first tweet from two years ago that said, “[Hit me up] if you wanna be my date to a wedding tomorrow.” Then she posted a photo of the proposal, and said it’s “crazy how things work out.”

Check out the full story HERE

**Yesterday Ellen DeGeneres teased another interview with Oprah for her “Ellen’s Show Me More Show“, which hits YouTube today.

Ellen asked Oprah what her ATM pin number is, and Oprah said she doesn’t have one, because she hasn’t been to the bank in 30 years.

Quote, “Yeah, I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988 . . . [I went] to deposit a million dollars . . . I just wanted to go there just to do it . . . I stood in line, just to do it. “It felt fantastic. It was fantastic! Actually, it was $2 million.”

**Chip and Joanna Gaines are denying a report that claims they’re leaving their hit show, Fixer Upper, to make more money

The New York Post’s Page Six claimed that the home renovation stars decided to quit their HGTV series because of what a source described as the network’s “horrible contracts.”

The source told Page Six that the pair, whose show is the highest-rated program on the network, are hoping to land a deal with more money once Discovery Communications finalizes its purchase of HGTV.

**Adam Levine has a brand new gig and it has nothing to do with music. The Maroon 5 front man was announced as the face of the latest men’s fragrance launch from YSL, called “Y.”

Y by YSL is a fresh masculine fragrance with notes of sage, bergamot and ginger. It’s a scent that lingers — perfect for the man who like to make a statement.

Levine said, “I’m psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery. As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being a part of the story of Y is exciting to me – it is not the story of one man, but of a whole creative generation. I’m excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead.”

**This week’s theme for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ was “Most Memorable Year,” and last night there was this season’s first shocking elimination.

And the results were:

COUPLES IN JEOPARDY

Nick Lachey and pro Peta Murgatroyd

Derek Fisher and pro Sharna Burgess

ELIMINATED

Derek Fisher and pro Sharna Burgess after scoring a 29/30 from the judges.