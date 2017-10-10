A Burglar Cooks Himself A Meal At The Restaurant He Was Robbing, Owner Says He’d Probably Hire Him

A guy broke into a Mexican restaurant around 2am. He smashed the cash register and stole about $100. After he grabbed the cash, he took about 45 minutes and cooked himself a meal. According to ABC7 in New York, the owner says the surveillance camera shows him putting on gloves, picking ingredients out of the fridge, cooking up some beans, chicken, and shrimp, then sitting down to enjoy what he made.

The restaurant owner continued, “he would change gloves frequently after handling food and then handling another object. He was working the pot like a pro, sifting the food, making sure it was heated evenly.” And after he was done, he did the dishes, dried them, wiped down all the cooking surfaces, and left a dollar in the tip jar.

The cops are trying to track him down. And the owner says that he probably would’ve hired the guy if he wasn’t a thief.