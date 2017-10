Sarah Pepper PROMISED that she would never have a dirty car again. This weekend, Sarah and Lauren were driving to Geoff’s daughter’s baptism. And this is what Lauren found:

.@realsarahpepper NEEDS AN INTERVENTION about her messy car!!! And she said this is clean!!! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/SdCYWxWgzI — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) October 7, 2017

Will someone help Lauren and Geoff with explaining to Sarah how disgusting this car is? What should they say? How can they break through??