Singer From ‘The Voice’ Looks JUST LIKE James Harden!

Has anyone ever confused you for looking like a certain celebrity? Apparently, Houston Rocket James Harden has a twin!

Our friend Joey Guerra at the Houston Chronicle noticed that Nathan Graham had something set him apart while auditioning for “The Voice,” he looks exactly like our own shooting guard.But the Chicago singer got our attention for another reason.

The singer, who calls Chicago home, said during Monday night’s episode “People come up to me and ask me for pictures…”

The Chronicle goes on to say Graham, 27, is a “bohemian” rocker who also teaches at the School of Rock in Chicago. He performs with blues rock The Lucky Dutch.

He auditioned for the coaches with “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton but none of the judges turned their chairs around. They liked his style but said the song didn’t properly showcase his voice.