The Newest Oreo Flavor Is A Mystery And They’ll Give You $50,000 If You Guess It

Oreo has rolled out dozens of new flavors over the past few years but they’ve just taken it to a new level. According to Food & Wine Magazine, the newest Oreo flavor is a mystery! They come in a white package, and the cookies are the traditional chocolate Oreo cookies, but they’re not telling you what the cream is.

If you guess it right, though, you could have a shot at winning $50,000. And five other people who guess it right will win $10,000. You have until the end of November to submit your guesses to Oreo’s website. So what could it be? According to the people who’ve tried them, they all decided it’s either Fruity Pebbles or a more generic “cereal milk.” And Oreo already did a Fruity Pebbles flavor called “Fruity Crisp,” so maybe they’re on to something with that cereal milk idea.

