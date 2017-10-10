[WATCH] The New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer

The second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped last night during the Monday Night Football game, and it gave fans a glimpse of the highly-anticipated Episode VIII.

In the new trailer, Luke Skywalker alludes to Rey’s power, saying, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

The latest film will see the return of stars including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver. Mark Hamill will also reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, and there is also a cameo from the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

Watch the trailer above, and catch the full movie when it hits theaters on December 15th!