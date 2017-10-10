You Don’t Owe Us An Apology JJ We Owe You A Huge Thank You!

No one in Houston is unaware that JJ Watt had a season-ending injury on Sunday Night Football. We were all waiting to hear what the prognosis was and how JJ was doing and his first words on Twitter and Instagram were apologies to the city.

A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017

No apology is needed JJ. You don’t have to say you are sorry. In fact, we, as a City, owe you the Thank you! Not just because you are phenomenal athlete with a great talent but because your heart is bigger than the State of Texas. You have taken this City on your shoulders and I realize that is why you believe and I’m sorry is necessary, but it isn’t. You have helped this City rebuild after Hurricane Harvey. You have been the role model for thousands here in the area. You have the innate ability to make someone feel like they are the only person in the room, a gift not many possesses.

I can’t imagine how heartbreaking it must be to know that another season of yours is over due to an injury but know, when you are healthy again and back on that field, this City will be right there behind you. The way you have been with us since the moment you were drafted!