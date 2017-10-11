72% Of Parents Will Dip Into Their Kids’ Candy Stash

According to PR Newswire, the National Confectioners Association polled about 1,400 people, and found that 72% of parents plan to steal from their kids’ Halloween stash this year.
Here are three more stats from the survey:
1. 77% of us will buy candy for trick-or-treaters, and 85% of those people will go with snack-size, name-brand candy.
2. Chocolate candy is our favorite type of Halloween candy by far. 68% said it’s the best. Somehow candy corn came in second with 10% of the vote, followed by chewy or gummy candy with 7%.
3. 85% of parents will take steps to make sure their kids don’t overindulge. 37% of those people will set a candy limit for their kids each day. Another 26% say they’ll act as the gatekeeper, so their kids won’t even have direct access to their candy stash.