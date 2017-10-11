96 Second News: The 90’s Tamogachi Is Coming Back; Update On The Harvey Weinstein Saga

**In the past couple of weeks, dozens of women have accused Hollywood movie producer/head honcho Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing, assaulting, or raping them over the decades – and those are just the ones we know of. While Weinstein has apologized for his treatment of women, he has denied allegations of rape through a spokesperson.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Kate Winslet and tons more are among the list of female celebs who have already spoke out against him.

He has been fire, and according to TMZ, Harvey left Tuesday night for a rehab center in Europe for his addictions and other behavioral issues.

**The National Confectioners Association polled about 1,400 people, and found that 72% of parents plan to STEAL from their kids’ Halloween candy stash this year. Here are three more stats from the survey:

1. 77% of us will buy candy for trick-or-treaters, and 85% of those people will go with snack-size, name-brand candy.

2. Chocolate candy is our favorite type of Halloween candy by far. 68% said it’s the best. Somehow CANDY CORN came in second with 10% of the vote, followed by chewy or gummy candy with 7%.

3. 85% of parents will take steps to make sure their kids don’t overindulge. 37% of those people will set a candy limit for their kids each day. Another 26% say they’ll act as the gatekeeper, so their kids won’t even have direct access to their candy stash.

**Remember the Tamagotchi virtual pets? You might’ve had one as a kid . . . and, you probably remember having to clean up it’s poop and trying to keep it alive. Well guess what, now a whole new generation can experience them too!

The company that made Tamagotchis is Bandai Namco, and they’ve brought them back. They’ll hit stores all over the country on the 5th of next month.

The design will be a little different . . . the little egg-shaped devices are about 20% smaller than the ’90s versions, and there are fewer buttons which makes it easier to take care of your virtual pet.

If you want one, they’ll cost $14.99. Check it out HERE.

**Justin Bieber hasn’t done any acting outside of a guest appearance on “CSI” seven years ago, and a couple of other cameos where he played himself. But apparently, that’s about to change.

Well, “Us” magazine says Justin is seeking out advice from some big-time Hollywood types. A “source” says, quote, “Justin asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry. They had a great time. Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world . . .

“He’s trying to educate himself about the industry and learn more about it.”

Speaking of acting, it looks like Nick Viall isn’t done with the spotlight just yet.

**Despite previously telling Entertainment Tonight that he did not want to be famous, former Bachelor star Nick Viall is gearing up to guest-star opposite Minnie Driver on ABC’s sitcom Speechless.

“Nick will play a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way to seriously,” according to a network source.

“After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on set, ‘Tyson” summons up all his powers for a performance of a lifetime, deceiving Maya and Jimmy to get JJ out of hot water”.

The reality star’s episode is scheduled to shoot next week and air in late November.

**It’s almost Friday the 13th . . . which means it’s almost Halloween! Gizmodo put together a list of the 19 Scariest, Freakiest Haunted Houses in Movies and TV. Most of the houses don’t have actual NAMES, so just the titles will do. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “It” (2017)

2. “Poltergeist” (1982)

3. “The Haunting” (1963)

4. “Hausu” (1977) (Also known as “House”. It’s a Japanese movie.)

5. “The Changeling” (1980)

6. “The Others” (2001)

7. “Ju-On: The Grudge” (2002)

8. “Crimson Peak” (2015)

9. “American Horror Story: Murder House” (2011)

10. “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” (1973)

**Adam Levine has a brand new gig and it has nothing to do with music. The Maroon 5 front man was announced as the face of the latest men’s fragrance launch from YSL, called “Y.”

Y by YSL is a fresh masculine fragrance with notes of sage, bergamot and ginger. It’s a scent that lingers — perfect for the man who likes to make a statement.

Levine said, “I’m psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery. As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being a part of the story of Y is exciting to me – it is not the story of one man, but of a whole creative generation. I’m excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead.”

**The other day Ellen DeGeneres teased another interview with Oprah for her “Ellen’s Show Me More Show“, which is airing on YouTube.

Ellen asked Oprah what her ATM pin number is, and Oprah said she doesn’t have one, because she hasn’t been to the bank in 30 years.

Quote, “Yeah, I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988 . . . [I went] to deposit a million dollars . . . I just wanted to go there just to do it . . . I stood in line, just to do it.

“It felt fantastic. It was fantastic! Actually, it was $2 million.”