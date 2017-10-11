A Driver Hits A Dead End, Tries To Jump His Toyota Corolla Over A 20-Foot Canal

In case you don’t remember, you sedan is not The General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard! A Florida man (where else, right?) was driving his Toyota Corolla on Monday night, and ended up on a dead-end street with a 20-foot canal at the end of it. According to Fox 4, instead of turning around, he got out of his car to evaluate how wide the canal was. He decided he could make it.

He got back in his Corolla, threw it in reverse to give himself some runway, floored it, and tried to jump it across the canal. Unfortunately he didn’t make it. He’s okay, but his car ended up in the canal and it’s totaled. No word yet on any charges, but police think alcohol might have played a role.

The most unfortunate part? There was a bridge to the other side of the canal just two blocks away.