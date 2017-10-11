A Driver Hits A Dead End, Tries To Jump His Toyota Corolla Over A 20-Foot Canal

Filed Under: beatcha, car stunt fail, Florida, man tries to jump canal in his toyota corolla, The Morning MIX
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In case you don’t remember, you sedan is not The General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard! A Florida man (where else, right?) was driving his Toyota Corolla on Monday night, and ended up on a dead-end street with a 20-foot canal at the end of it. According to Fox 4, instead of turning around, he got out of his car to evaluate how wide the canal was. He decided he could make it.

He got back in his Corolla, threw it in reverse to give himself some runway, floored it, and tried to jump it across the canal.

Unfortunately he didn’t make it. He’s okay, but his car ended up in the canal and it’s totaled. No word yet on any charges, but police think alcohol might have played a role.

The most unfortunate part? There was a bridge to the other side of the canal just two blocks away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live