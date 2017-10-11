Beyoncé Supports International Day of the Girl with ‘Freedom’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

In honor of this year’s International Day of the Girl, Beyoncé has shared a new video for her song “Freedom.”

In the clip for the Lemonade track, young girls ages 5 through 11 are featured dancing to and lip syncing the song.

The video supports The Global Goals, specifically achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

“Happy, smiley joy doesn’t really cut the mustard now,” said the video’s director, MJ Delaney, to Glamour. “A lot has happened globally, and I wanted to do something defiant and angry and demanding.

“Hopefully, we can use the Global Goals to define this spirit of defiance and optimism and demanding that we all feel,” she added. “Every single person in the world has the ability to change something.”

“Today is #DayoftheGirl. Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day,” Beyoncé wrote. “Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goals by taking action for #FreedomForGirls now.

Watch the full clip below, and click on the links in the post for additional actions you can take.