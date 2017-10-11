Couple’s Songs For Lauren Kelly And Her Boyfriend

Lauren Kelly’s boyfriend and her have been together for five months now and a relationship milestone is here.

It’s couple song time 🙂

To give you a bit of background on Lauren’s boyfriend.

Sarah was running at the company gym and saw a guy she dubbed, Hot Gym Guy

He ended up having a girlfriend and being in a very long-term relationship. However, the story wasn’t over there. Ev, Hot GYM Guy, had a Brother who happened to work at a Gun Range, Hot Gun Guy, who’s name is Gabe. We sent him and Lauren out to dinner.

Of course we tagged along to see how it went.

Now, they have been together for five months. So now it’s time for the couple’s song.

What are your suggestions?

Sarah’s Pick

Geoff

Lauren

*Kip Moore – Hey Pretty Girl

We ended up choosing David’s pick: Michael Jackson “Butterflies!”