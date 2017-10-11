How Much Is Too Much To Spend On Being A Bridesmaid?

Whether you’re throwing a wedding or part of a wedding, you’re going to spend a small fortune.

The showers, the bachelor/bachelorette parties, the gifts, the BRIDESMAID DRESS… (that you can for sure make shorter and wear again!)

I’ve never told any of the brides “no” who have asked me to be in their weddings. I’ve actually felt honored that they would ask me to be a part of their big day. However, when it comes to thinking about what I’ve spent in the last ten years on OTHER PEOPLE’S WEDDINGS, I could probably have a really nice house in River Oaks by now.

So here’s our question, how much is TOO MUCH to spend as a bridesmaid or a groomsman?

