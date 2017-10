The international pop icon P!nk previously announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018.

Due popular demand, the singer decided to add a second Houston date and she will now be playing at the Toyota Center back to back.

Her shows dates are:

Saturday April 28th, 2018 and Sunday, April 29th, 2018

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13th at 10 am

