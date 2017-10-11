Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 10/11

Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the 5 Point Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for only $9.59!

This Chardonnay is medium-bodied, crisp, dry and complex. It is partially aged in oak barrels to add structure and roundness. Aromas and flavors are ripe with apple and tropical fruit. A pleasantly soft finish makes for a great aperitif, and is excellently balanced for salads, chicken, and fish.

And whatever your first week of October events call for, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to grab what you need, or you can pick up a gift card for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. Create your own unique basket or check out the ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

