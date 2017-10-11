[Video] A Girl Is Adopted At The Age Of 11

Sarah Pepper
Filed Under: All The Feels, Girl gets adopted

Tannah Butterfield is an 11-year-old girl from Salt Lake City, Utah and she’s been living with her foster parents for the past two years.   That is, until last week, when she found out she was going to be adopted! The office manager at her school is Jackie Alexander and she happens to be friends with Tannah’s parents and they got to give her to good news on Monday.

 

The video of her finding out is going viral!

 

It was a security camera that caught her reaction and YES her parents were contacted before the video was posted on the web.

 

By the way, Tannah’s foster parents aren’t just adopting HER.  They’re also adopting her 6-year-old brother, AND her 2-year-old sister.

 

