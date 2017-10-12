96 Second News: Taylor Swift Debuts New App; Seth Rogen’s Mom Hilariously Used Twitter To Find Him

**Taylor Swift fans…are you ready for this?

Taylor announced yesterday that she has developed a new app, The Swift Life, for fans to interact with her as well as each other.

Throughout the first look, the video shows different functionalities of the app. According to the clip, users will be able to “connect with Taylor” via the star’s personal feed, get “new and exclusive pics and video,” interact with friends, fans, and even the singer herself. The video states: “Taylor can see, like and comment on posts.”

Fans will also be able to “get exclusive Taylor stuff,” as well as “collect Taymojis, stickers, pics and more,” according to the clip.

**Seth Rogen’s mom Sandy is prettttty much a legend on Twitter.

She’s praised his, ahem, marijuana “skills,” she gives us important updates like the status on her new windshield wipers and lots more, but most recently, the Canada-based social worker used Twitter to locate her son.

Seth shared the tweet with his more than 7 million followers on Tuesday, “When you don’t answer your mom’s phone calls for a day,” he wrote. The message made a big splash with more than 1,000 comments, including one from the official Twitter account: “Did you find him?”

@Sethrogen where are you ? — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 9, 2017

When you don’t answer your mom’s phone calls for a day: https://t.co/qmN9wPD1hZ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 10, 2017

**If it’s good enough for pizza, it’s good enough for us!

Pizza Hut just created some new PARKAS that are made out of the same materials they use in their pizza delivery bags. And since those bags keep pizzas super hot, we’re assuming these will be quite effective at keeping you warm too.

They won’t be on sale, though . . . you’ll have to win one. You’ll be eligible by ordering a pizza from Pizza Hut, or by tweeting them a flame emoji and a pizza emoji through the end of the month.

Check out pictures HERE

**Andy Cohen from Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” will take Kathy Griffin’s spot alongside Anderson Cooper for CNN’s annual “New Year’s Eve Live” show.

Kathy co-hosted with Anderson for the past 10 years, but she was dumped earlier this year, after she did that photo shoot with the decapitated head of President Trump.

In a statement, Anderson said, quote, “Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It’s going to be a blast.”

Kathy hasn’t commented.

**The whole Harvey Weinstein saga is bringing out all kinds of skeletons out of the Hollywood closet….like the time Ben Affleck groped “One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton on live TV.

It happened back in 2003, when Hilarie was hosting MTV’s “Total Request Live“, and Ben was a guest. Ben reached an arm all the way around Hilarie’s back and gave her opposite boob a little squeeze.

Someone Tweeted, quote, “[Ben] also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” And Hilarie herself replied, quote, “I didn’t forget.” She also noted that she was “a kid” when it happened.

Then she shared a video of a special called “TRL Uncensored”, where she actually discussed the incident . . . and LAUGHED about it. She said, quote, “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry.”

Ben Tweeted an apology yesterday, saying, quote, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

**Somebody actually invented Diet Avocados

Whyyyyy are people inventing diet versions of fruit??

A company in Spain just invented DIET AVOCADOS. They managed to breed them so they’re basically like regular avocados, but with only 30% of the fat. They also have a milder flavor and they’re supposed to last longer without turning that nasty gray color.

But . . . did we really NEED avocados with less fat? They’ve got the “good fat,” which actually helps your heart and lowers your cholesterol. Anyway, there’s no word on when we might potentially see them on sale over here.

Check out more info HERE

**The Boy Scouts of America just announced a BIG change yesterday: for the first time in their history, they’ve decided to admit GIRLS.

The Boy Scouts decided to start letting girls who are between seven and 10 years old join the Cub Scouts as of next year. And they’re going to let them start working their way up to Eagle Scout as of 2019. Each local scout organization can decide whether to have both boys and girls together in the same troop, or to have separate troops for boys and girls.

So why would girls want to join the Boy Scouts? A study found that the Girl Scouts tend to push more activities like art and, of course, selling cookies . . . while the Boy Scouts push more science activities and individual problem-solving skills.

**A 22-year-old MMA fan in Brazil named Luis Felipe Alvim wanted to go to a fight with his girlfriend the other night, but couldn’t afford tickets.

So he made BROWNIES, and tried to sell them outside the venue to raise enough money, but came up short. He ended up using the cash he needed to pay his BILLS. But check this out . . .

Before the main event, one of the fighters dropped out, and Luis was right around the same weight. So he offered to step in and REPLACE him.

Now, he’s not a total amateur, he’s trained in Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. But he’d never fought in an MMA fight before, so he was really just supposed to be a punching bag.

His opponent got him on his back . . . started raining down punches . . . and it looked like the ref might stop it. But then Luis got him into a triangle choke hold, with his legs wrapped around his neck . . . and he ended up WINNING, knocking the guy out in the first round.

Then after the fight ended, he got down on one knee in the middle of the ring . . . PROPOSED to his girlfriend . . . and she said yes.

Check out the whole story HERE

**It’s been 4 years since the finale of Breaking Bad on AMC, and after dealing with unruly fans all these years, the owners of the “Breaking Bad” house in Albuquerque, New Mexico are putting a wrought iron fence around it.

The house was used as the home of Walter White and his family, and over the years, it’s gotten tons of attention from fans. People have vandalized it, stolen rocks from the landscaping, and of course just like Walter White did in one episode, even thrown pizzas on the roof.

One of the owners says, quote, “We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens and that’s ridiculous . . . We don’t want to gate ourselves in. We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong.”