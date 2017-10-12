JJ Watt Posts Picture After Knee Surgery

Houstonians everywhere felt their hearts break last Sunday after Houston Texan JJ Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture. He had to immediately leave the game, and he’ll be officially out for the rest of the season.

Yesterday, JJ posted a photo on Instagram that showed him using crutches coming down a hospital hallway. He included the caption, “One step at a time.”

According to the Chronicle, Watt had surgery Monday for his tibial plateau fracture, which occurs when the ends of two leg bones knock together, with the round end of the thigh bone acting like a ramrod into the top of the shinbone.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, JJ! ❤