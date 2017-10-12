Luxury Brand Coach Is Changing It’s Name To Tapestry

Luxury brand Coach is changing its name…to Tapestry.

The company now owns brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co. as well, and CEO Victor Luis said Wednesday that the name Tapestry is more inclusive.

“We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands,” Luis said in a company release.

According to ABC 13, the change is part of Coach’s pursuit of younger shoppers who may not feel the same draw to store windows on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue.

A website with the new name, which becomes official at the end of the month, is up and running.