Parents Lose Their Three-Year-Old In A Corn Maze But Don’t Realize It Until The Next Morning

It’s a fear every parent has: losing your child in public. Maybe not every parent though. From CBS News:

A family went to a corn maze in West Jordan, Utah, and the parents lost track of their three-year-old son. But somehow, they didn’t realize it until the next morning, when they called the cops and told them their son might still be in the maze. Fortunately, someone else found the kid that night. But he couldn’t tell them enough about himself for them to find his family, so he wound up with child protective services. So far, no charges have been filed, but the police are investigating how it possibly took the parents so long to call them.

For what it’s worth, the cops say the parents showed up at their station with ten other kids, so maybe they just can’t keep track of all of them? Obviously, though, that’s not a good enough excuse.