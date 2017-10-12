[Photos] Take A Look At The Route 91 Harvest Survivor Tattoos

After the terrible shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, all of us have been trying to cope with everything that happened and trying to make sense of it all. None of this still feel real, it just doesn’t feel right.

One thing is certain, the victims of this terrible shooting and their families will always have this day in common, none will ever forget the fear and helplessness they felt on a night that they were supposed to be having fun at a concert.

This is why many of the survivors of this terrible tragedy have agreed upon a couple of a tattoo designs that will forever link them as family, I will be honest, looking at the tattoos made me a little emotional, it is hard for me to convince myself that this all really happened.

Check it out:

Do you know anyone that was at the show?