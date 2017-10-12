Ten Ridiculous Excuses People Have Used When Late For Work

A new survey by Slide Share found 47% of bosses don’t mind if you’re late every now and then. And another 10% don’t care at all, as long as you get your work done. But if you ARE late, don’t use any of these excuses people have used for being late to work:

1. “I drove to my old job out of habit.” 2. “I thought I was still on vacation.” 3. “I had nothing to wear.” 4. “I thought it was Saturday.” 5. “My hair got caught in a fan.” 6. “I thought a tube of Super Glue was my contact solution, and glued my eye shut.” 7. “Geese chased me on the way to my car.” 8. “I was stuck in an elevator with a kid who pushed all the buttons.” 9. “I got locked in a gas station bathroom, and had to wait to be rescued.” 10. “My dog ate my keys.”

Some other stats on being late for work:

34% of people in the survey claimed they’re never late for work.

31% said they’re late a few times a year.

15% said a few times a month.

12% said a few times a week.

7% said every day.