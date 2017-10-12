The Astros Will Play The Yankees In The ALCS, Here Is The Game Schedule

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros will be playing the New York Yankees in the ALCS competition after defeating the AL regular season leaders Cleveland Indians in Game 5.

The Astros have homefield advantage, as games 1 and 2 will be played at Minute Maid Park. The series starts Friday night at 7:08 p.m.

Get your ‘Stros gear ready, because here is the ALCS schedule:

Game 1: Yankees @ Astros, Friday, Oct. 13, 7:08 p.m.
Game 2: Yankees @ Astros, Saturday, Oct. 14, 3:08 p.m.
Game 3: Astros @ Yankees, Monday, Oct. 16, 7:08 p.m.
Game 4: Astros @ Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 17

The following games will be played if they are necessary:

Game 5: Astros @ Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 18
Game 6: Yankees @ Astros, Friday, Oct. 20
Game 7: Yankees @ Astros, Saturday, Oct. 21

According to ABC 13, as of Thursday, tickets to games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park are nearly sold out. You can purchase tickets on the Astros website here.

