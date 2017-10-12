[Video] Adults Get In Fight At Chuckie Cheese

It all went down in Fayetteville, North Carolina and I thought at Chuck E. Cheese was where a “kid could be a kid” but apparently it’s where adults can be kids! Apparently, one adult cursed at a child that wasn’t his.

It wasn’t a small fight that broke out either. Nor is this the first fight at Chuck E. Cheese I have seen. Trust me, go to YouTube and type in Chuck E. Cheese fights. It doesn’t disappoint. This particular argument ended in four adults being arrested.

During the fight was vicious. According to the report they used theirs hands, feet and teeth!

One person was hurt.