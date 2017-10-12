Watt Shares First Picture From Home With His “Beautiful Nurse”

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans is helped off the field after being injured in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt is recovering from his fractured tibial plateau that he suffered in Sunday’s 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.  He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and that night he shared his first picture from home recovering from surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

img 4519 Watt Shares First Picture From Home With His Beautiful Nurse

Watt’s full leg is bandaged and we know he has to be immobile for a little while and his girlfriend, Houston Dash star forward Kealia Ohai tends to him and makes sure he is resting comfortably and properly.  Turnabout is fair play as Watt had to take care of Ohai when she tore her ACL this season.

He tweeted earlier in the day after surgery on crutches.

