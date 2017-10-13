First Date At The Guy’s Home To Watch Friday The 13th Movies

Filed Under: first date to watch friday the 13th movies, Friday the 13th, The Morning MIX
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Happy Friday the 13th! The Morning Mix has been asked a “killer” question.

Katherine is going on a first date tonight.  She met him on Tinder a week ago. Although they have never met in person, he suggested they watch Friday the 13th movies at HIS house because they are his favorite series. It’s like his Christmas and he told Katherine he has a “killer collection” of movies!

Sarah thinks it’s a terrible idea. Geoff thinks she’ll be okay but is a little mad that creepy guys ruin it for regular guys who just want to show a gal a fun night. Lauren thinks he is hot, she should NOT go to his house until the second date.

Is it a good idea to go to a guy’s house (you have never met) on a first date?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live