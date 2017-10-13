First Date At The Guy’s Home To Watch Friday The 13th Movies

Happy Friday the 13th! The Morning Mix has been asked a “killer” question.

Katherine is going on a first date tonight. She met him on Tinder a week ago. Although they have never met in person, he suggested they watch Friday the 13th movies at HIS house because they are his favorite series. It’s like his Christmas and he told Katherine he has a “killer collection” of movies!

Sarah thinks it’s a terrible idea. Geoff thinks she’ll be okay but is a little mad that creepy guys ruin it for regular guys who just want to show a gal a fun night. Lauren thinks he is hot, she should NOT go to his house until the second date.

Is it a good idea to go to a guy’s house (you have never met) on a first date?