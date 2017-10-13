Flight 666 To HEL Is Flying Today; Friday The 13th

Today is Friday the 13th, a superstitious day for many people that believe that bad things will happen today. History shows bad things do tend to happen on this day.

If you are someone who does believe today is not a good day to test your luck, we would suggest not boarding flight 666 to HEL today. Believe it or not, but that’s a real flight and it’s happening today.

Can it get worse?

Flight 666 to HEL on Friday 13th pic.twitter.com/sZeaSFpVCD — Mike (@FR24mike) May 13, 2016

Nordic airline Finnair has been flying people to Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, every Friday the 13th since 2006.

Sadly, today is the last time flight 666 will hit the skies. After it’s scheduled flight today, the company will retire the numbers forever.