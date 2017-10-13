Flight 666 To HEL Is Flying Today; Friday The 13th

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Today is Friday the 13th, a superstitious day for many people that believe that bad things will happen today. History shows bad things do tend to happen on this day.

If you are someone who does believe today is not a good day to test your luck, we would suggest not boarding flight 666 to HEL today. Believe it or not, but that’s a real flight and it’s happening today.

Nordic airline Finnair has been flying people to Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, every Friday the 13th since 2006.

Sadly, today is the last time flight 666 will hit the skies. After it’s scheduled flight today, the company will retire the numbers forever.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live