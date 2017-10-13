Teen Collapses a Lung Screaming at a One Direction Concert

The word is a teenage girl screamed SO FREAKIN’ HARD at a One Direction concert that doctors believe she collapsed her lungs! Apparently, the 16-year-old woke up the next morning after the show and was having trouble with shortness of breath, after seeing a doctor and having x-rays, they found both her lungs were particularly collapsed and air was trapped between her lungs and organs!

The symptom, called “subcutaneous crepitus”, was a sign air bubbles had escaped into the tissue right underneath the skin and was popping under the pressure.

Doctors are still a bit confused on how all three things happened as any one symptom alone is rare, much less all three. Never underestimate the power of One D.

