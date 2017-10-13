The Nominees For The “AMAs” Have Been Announced

Filed Under: American Music Awards, american music awards 2017 nominees, The Morning MIX
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Dick Clark productions

The nominees for this year’s “American Music Awards” were announced. Bruno Mars leads the pack with eight nominations.

Five artists followed with five nominations apiece: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, and The Weeknd. They are all (not you, The Weeknd) are up for Artist of the Year.

None of the Artist of the Year nominees have won the top award before, but Drake and Ed Sheeran have been nominated for it in the past. You can see the whole list here.

ABC will air the ceremony live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19th.

Vote for your favorite artists HERE!

