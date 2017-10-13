The Ten Times We’re Most Superstitious And Friday the 13th Is Only Fifth

Filed Under: Friday the 13th, The Morning MIX, top superstitions
Mark Wilson/Newsmakers

It’s Friday the 13th today and it turns out it’s not the day where we are the most superstitious. A survey found the top 10 moments when we’re the most superstitious, and Friday the 13th only came in fifth:

1. Taking a test.

2. Buying a lottery ticket.

3. During a key life event, like getting married or buying a house.

4. When you’re looking for a new job.

5. Friday the 13th or Halloween.

6. Getting on a flight.

7. Watching your favorite team.

8. At a doctor’s appointment.

9. Taking your driving test.

10. When you’re trying to get a promotion.

What are you most superstitious about?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live