The Ten Times We’re Most Superstitious And Friday the 13th Is Only Fifth

It’s Friday the 13th today and it turns out it’s not the day where we are the most superstitious. A survey found the top 10 moments when we’re the most superstitious, and Friday the 13th only came in fifth:

1. Taking a test. 2. Buying a lottery ticket. 3. During a key life event, like getting married or buying a house. 4. When you’re looking for a new job. 5. Friday the 13th or Halloween. 6. Getting on a flight. 7. Watching your favorite team. 8. At a doctor’s appointment. 9. Taking your driving test. 10. When you’re trying to get a promotion.

What are you most superstitious about?