[Video] Watch This 7-Year-Old Battle Cancer Receive Hundreds Of Halloween Packages

Brock Chadwich is a 7-year-old who lives near Portland Main and he was diagnosed with Brain Cancer back in February. He has a type called glioblastoma and outcome doesn’t look good.

So to cheer him up and get his spirits up his great-aunt got on Facebook and asked people to send him Halloween cards. She is calling it Brocktoberfest. It has exceeded all of the family’s expectations.

 

Hundreds of people from all over the world have sent him candy, cards, books and gifts and the video of him getting some of the cards will give you all the feels! 

He is getting about 100 packages in the mail a day!

 

Listen Live