Walk Of The Earth Does Awesome “Hey Ya” Cover!

(Courtesy of Erin Blackwood & Shawn Van Daele)

Walk Off The Earth is a talented band. Of course they do a lot of their own songs, but they’ve managed to create a YouTube following with their amazing covers. Not only that, but they’re known for using weird and different instruments.

The band took on Outkast’s “Hey Ya” and played it down to an amazing acoustic version.  Honestly, it doesn’t sound exactly like Outkast’s version either. They really did their own thing. And it’s absolutely phenomenal.

By the way, for comparison, here’s Outkast’s version of the song.

Get ready to feel happy for the rest of the day!

Listen Live