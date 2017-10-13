The Morning Mix saw a story yesterday about the parents in Utah who left their kid in a corn maze and didn’t realize it until the NEXT day! They had ONE job!!

It got Sarah, Geoff and Lauren thinking, “what else happened this week where someone had one job and they STILL didn’t do it!”

Sarah doesn’t think this woman is going to be a good employee or a good thief. Lily and her friend Melissa were robbing a house in Massachusetts and they pepper sprayed and tied the woman up and got away with a lot of her cash. So how were police able to find Lily? Because either before or after she was going on a job interview they decided to be thieves because she left her resume behind with all of her contact information on it! She was tracked down and arrested! She had ONE job!!

Geoff wants to wag a finger at the U.S. men’s national soccer team who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The USMNT lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night. There was only 1 of 27 scenarios that would have knocked us out AND THAT’S THE ONE THING WE DID!!! For the first time since 1986, the Americans will not play in a World Cup. You had ONE job!

Lauren was supposed to babysit her nephew Mason the other day and her only job was make sure he took a nap.

“My sister Melanie had everything ready to go, and all I had to do was put him down…but every time I tried- he’d open his big brown eyes and SCREAM. So I picked him up, rocked him, and he fell asleep…and when I tried to lay him down in his crib, HE JUST KEPT SCREAMING! I couldn’t get him to do the ONE THING I was supposed to.

I had ONE JOB! My sister wasn’t too pleased when she got back home, but hey– I let him watch tv and I am definitely Mason’s favorite aunt now if I wasn’t before!

See below, EYES WIDE OPEN. lol