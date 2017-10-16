96 Second News: Joe Jonas Is Engaged; Get Ready For The Starbucks ZOMBIE Frappuccino

**Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced on Sunday, October 15, that they are engaged!

The happy couple announced their exciting news on Sunday with matching Instagram posts showing off her stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. Check it out:

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

A source told Us Weekly that the proposal happened Sunday, adding,”They are madly in love.”

As previously reported, the pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this year. Congrats!

**Starbucks Is Rumored to Be Planning a Zombie Frappuccino For Halloween

If this rumor is true it’s pretty much GUARANTEED to be the biggest Instagram trend on Halloween.

According to some photos that have been leaked by Starbucks baristas around the country, Starbucks is planning to sell a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO from October 26th through Halloween. There’s no official word yet, though.

Apparently, the Zombie Frappuccino will be made with green apple powder, with pink whipped cream on top to look like “brains” and a pink mocha drizzle.

Is Starbucks launching a new spooky zombie Frappuccino? https://t.co/JHZ7OxU7N5 pic.twitter.com/sdWJDEWjNI — Eater (@Eater) October 13, 2017

**While the Astros are on the road this postseason, fans are invited to watch the team play at Minute Maid Park!

Each away game will be shown on the videoboard in the stadium and at the Street Festival on Crawford Street, the Astros said.

There is one small — but free — catch: in order to attend any watch party, fans must claim a free admissions voucher to attend.

You can find more information on the Astros website. Tonight’s game will start at 8:08e/7:08c.

**Aaron Carter checked back into rehab on Saturday, October 14, after briefly leaving treatment to attend to some personal matters, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program,” his rep told Us on Saturday. Us has learned that he’s finishing a 90-day program in California.

As previously reported, Aaron checked into rehab at the end of September after a turbulent summer that saw him arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Just two weeks later, he left treatment after “several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention,” according to his rep.

A source told Us earlier this month that Carter “did really well while he was away in rehab.”

**The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board met in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 14, and voted to revoke studio boss Harvey Weinstein’s membership in the wake of several sexual harassment and assault allegations.

The 54-member board of governors chose to have the emergency meeting on Saturday after The New York Times’ blistering exposé on October 5 claimed that the producer had paid off several women after allegations of sexual harassment. The board had three options: to do nothing, revoke his membership or take back the best-picture Oscar Weinstein won for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Saturday that the board of governors, which includes Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Whoopi Goldberg, voted to strip away Weinstein’s lifetime membership.

**Halloween is almost here, and according to JustJared.com, these are the 10 best Halloween pop-culture related/topical costumes this year:

1. Pennywise the Clown from “It”.

2. Pregnant Kylie Jenner.

3. A handmaid from “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

4. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from “La La Land”.

5. Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement.

6. Belle and the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast”.

7. Wonder Woman.

8. Hugh Hefner and a Playmate.

9. Zombie Taylor Swift from the “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

10. Mantis from “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”.

**People are officially in the Halloween spirit. The new horror movie “Happy Death Day“ won the box office this Friday the 13th weekend, with an opening of $26.5 million. That’s outstanding for a movie with a budget under $5 million.

“Blade Runner 2049“ falls to #2 after bringing in another $15.1 million. It’s now surpassed $60 million in two weeks. Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Happy Death Day”, $26.5 million.

2. “Blade Runner 2049”, $15.1 million. Up to $60.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: “The Foreigner”, $12.8 million.

4. “It”, $6.1 million. Up to $314.9 million in its 6th week.

5. “The Mountain Between Us”, $5.7 million. Up to $20.5 million in its 2nd week.

