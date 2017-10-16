A Study Finds People Mainly Go Places To Get Likes On Their Photos

There are many people that accuse social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram of being our new drug. We get ADDICTED to getting noticed by friends and even strangers. We want likes and follows. Sometimes, we even get depressed when a post doesn’t get any likes.

They might have a point. According to uproxx, a new study out of the University of Georgia found that 86% of people say they’re motivated to go places to get a “social return.” In other words, likes on their photos or videos on social media.

It’s not clear from the study if people only go on trips because they want social media validation, but it’s definitely a gigantic factor.