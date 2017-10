One of BESTEST friends of all time, Julia, got married this weekend! And since I was a bridesmaid…there were a lot of festivities!

Me and two of my sisters who were bridesmaids as well, Melissa and Melanie, getting glam for the big day.

With the absolutely stunning bride!

Of course we took advantage of the photo booth 😜

First dance with her husband, Elliot. ❤️

My date was by far the most gorgeous in the room 😉😍