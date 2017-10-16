Lorde Announces Opening Act For North American Tour

After a sold-out first week of the Melodrama World Tour, Lorde announced that the rap duo Run The Jewels will be joining the north american leg as direct support.
The duo consists of Killer Mike and El-P and are described as, “Hip Hop’s Most Intense Truth-Tellers,” by Rolling Stone.
Tove Styrke will also be featured as a special guest opener for the first half of the tour.
Lorde will be at the Houston Toyota Center on March, 19th, 2018.
To purchase tickets click here
Look below for the full list of tour dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|SUPPORT
|3/1/18
|Milwaukee, WI
|BMO Harris Bradley Center
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/2/18
|St. Louis, MO
|Chaifetz Arena
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/3/18
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/5/18
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/8/18
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/9/18
|Seattle, WA
|KeyArena at Seattle Center
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/10/18
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/12/18
|Sacramento, CA**
|Golden 1 Center**
|TBD**, Tove Styrke
|3/13/18
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/14/18
|Los Angeles, CA**
|STAPLES Center**
|TBD**, Tove Styrke
|3/16/18
|Glendale, AZ**
|Gila River Arena**
|TBD**, Tove Styrke
|3/18/18
|Dallas, TX**
|American Airlines Center**
|TBD**, Tove Styrke
|3/19/18
|Houston, TX**
|Toyota Center
|Run The Jewels, Tove Styrke
|3/21/18
|Tulsa, OK**
|BOK Center**
|TBD**, Tove Styrke
|3/23/18
|St. Paul, MN**
|Xcel Energy Center**
|TBD**, Tove Styrke
|3/24/18
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|3/25/18
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|3/27/18
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|3/28/18
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|3/29/18
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|3/31/18
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/2/18
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Wells Fargo Center
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/3/18
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/4/18
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/6/18
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/7/18
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/8/18
|Washington D.C.
|The Anthem
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/11/18
|Tampa, FL**
|Amalie Arena**
|TBD**, Mitski
|4/12/18
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/14/18
|Duluth, GA
|Infinite Energy Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski
|4/15/18
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Run the Jewels, Mitski