Lorde Announces Opening Act For North American Tour

After a sold-out first week of the Melodrama World Tour, Lorde announced that the rap duo Run The Jewels will be joining the north american leg as direct support.

The duo consists of Killer Mike and El-P and are described as, “Hip Hop’s Most Intense Truth-Tellers,” by Rolling Stone.

Tove Styrke will also be featured as a special guest opener for the first half of the tour.

Lorde will be at the Houston Toyota Center on March, 19th, 2018.

Look below for the full list of tour dates: