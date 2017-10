Meet Carson Riley: He’s a 12-year-old from Liberty Hill who is now a party of Astros history!

12-year-old Carson Riley holds Carlos Correa home run ball. Play was reviewed because Carson tried to catch the ball at the wall and MLB checked to see if he interfered with the play which he did not. Carlos hits the home run. Carson has a great souvenir from game 2 of the ALCS pic.twitter.com/e5emoYXk51 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 14, 2017

That wasn’t the only ball that Carson caught at the game on Sunday. All-in-all he walked away with five and one of those four is now a piece of History!

According to the Chron during review he was “nervous” because he knew what was going on and ,quote, “I was nervous,” Carson said. “I thought I might have reached over.”

Read the full story here.