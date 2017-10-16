One Out Of Four Couples Regularly Sleep In Separate Beds

Is this the secret that couples don’t want to share with each other? Missing the days back when you were single and you didn’t have to share your bed? Well, you might as well do it again. Lots of other people are. According to a new survey in The Independent, about one in four couples say they’re regularly sleeping in separate beds.

But only 38% of those couples say it’s because they’re having problems with their relationship. 60% say they just like sleeping alone, 25% do it because one person snores, 19% do it because one person falls asleep on the couch watching TV, and 14% do it because they don’t want to wake up the other person with their alarm clock. People could give more than one reason, which is why the numbers add up to more than 100%. The survey also found that only 28% of them say they’re having less sex because of it.

The survey did not include how couples feel based on the size on their bed. King mattresses are a lot more spacious, after all!