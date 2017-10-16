[Picture] Ed Sheeran Broke His Arm

Ed Sheeran was hit by a car while riding his bike and was sent straight to the hospital. Luckily, he’s okay!

There aren’t a lot of details out yet, but the right-handed guitarist could be in a bit of trouble if he is unable to play for an extended period, since it’s his right arm in the cast.

Ed did post a picture to Instagram with this caption:

“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”

Well wishes to a speedy recovery!