Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

I earned my Boot Walk T-shirt on Friday 🙂 thank you to the listener who donated the full $100 for our Boot Walk To End Cancer Campaign 🙂

money raised Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Seriously LOVE Star Wars and I went to pick up some meds this weekend and of course, couldn’t leave without these bad boys!

halloween Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Went shopping on Saturday for an outfit for an event I was hosting on Saturday night and this is Neil. I run into Neil every time I go shopping and he always helps me find something fun 🙂

neil Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Woke up NOT feeling at all on Sunday so watched the game from bed. This was pretty much my view until rallying for a 2-year-old’s birthday party 🙂

game Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

 

Elizabeth’s niece Paige had her second birthday on Sunday. I’m not sure what a shark has to do with that but it was SO MUCH FUN!

birthday party e1508147595611 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

 

