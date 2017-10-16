WATCH: Final Stranger Things Trailer Before Season 2

Stranger Things was a huge hit for Netflix last season and on October 27th and Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Eleven are back for season 2 of the hit show and something even bigger than the Demogorgon is coming.

SPOILER ALERT AHEAD IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN SEASON ONE

Will was taken into the upside down last year, but now that he’s back, he’s seeing something that is truly terrifying. The gang gets back together to try and figure out what is happening to Will, where Eleven is and how they can save their small town.

If you are a fan of the show, this trailer should get you severely pumped for the second installment of the 80’s genre epic show. And the release date is perfect to set you up for a Halloween Weekend Binge watch with a sufficient amount of Eggos on hand.

We don’t know what these things are, we just know that the boys aren’t going to back down once again and we can’t way to see what happens.